Grand reopening of Oceano Memorial Park playground

The Oceano Memorial Park playground on Dewey Drive reopened on Tuesday, May 26. The newly renovated playground features ocean-inspired structures, upgraded accessibility, and inclusive design elements recognized nationally for promoting youth fitness.

Community members, local families, county officials, and project partners attending the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The redesigned playground features modern, ocean-inspired play structures, upgraded accessibility features, and improved drainage enhancements intended to create a more inclusive and resilient recreational space for local children and families.

Parks Director Tanya Richardson said the park will serve a broader national purpose.

"Oceano Memorial Park will serve as a PlayON! National Demonstration Site, recognized for its commitment to promoting youth fitness and active play," Richardson said. "The playground incorporates six elements of active play that support children's developmental, motor, and movement skills while creating opportunities for children of all abilities to play together side by side."

The playground's features include ocean-inspired play elements with coastal colors, climbing structures, and imaginative play opportunities designed for a variety of ages and abilities, as well as inclusive ground-level play components that support accessibility and encourage shared play experiences.

The project's innovative and inclusive design will also be highlighted nationally as part of a showcase recognizing excellence in park planning and recreation design.