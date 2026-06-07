Honor ride across part of the Central Coast for Vietnam Veteran

Several Veterans groups gathered at Pappy’s diner in Santa Maria Saturday afternoon to honor John “Milkshake” Archuleta, a Vietnam War veteran who died at the age of 80. Friends said he was dedicated to helping others, not only in his community but throughout California.

Sgt. Warren "Bagger" Cardelli from the Army National Guard said he knew Archuleta for over 20 years.

“That guy was at every event that he could make because he had a heart of gold and wanted to share his love with the people of the other service members that have either fallen or are representing other people fallen," Cardelli said.

This journey from Santa Maria to Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano is called an honor ride, where family and friends show their support for a fallen veteran. Cardelli said as veterans, an honor ride is a way to put their grief into a physical show of support.

“The honor rides like this; it not only strengthens the family that is present, but all of these people riding are carrying a little bit of John's soul with them," Cardelli said.

The honor ride was hosted by the Welcome Home Military Heroes organization. One of the founders, Cpl. Robert Tolan said the organization worked with Archuleta’s family for six months to put the ride together.

“This is just absolutely amazing," Tolan said. "See, all these people come together. There's tons of other events going on. It's gorgeous. You could be at the beach, and everyone's coming together today to honor John Archuleta. It's really emotional that the see the support that he had.”

Cheryl Tolan said Archuleta was a crucial part in the organization. He started the John Archuleta scholarship fund four years ago to help veterans who wanted to go back to get their college education.

“Most of the veterans are using their GI Bill, but that doesn't cover their everyday expenses," she said. "So when we give a scholarship to that veteran that's returning to pursue their education, they're able to use that money any way they want. They can pay their rent, they can buy food, they can pay for books. But it all started for John.”

Before he passed, Archuleta tried to get a challenge coin made to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary. He wasn’t able to see the finished coin, but it was delivered the night before his honor ride.

“We decided that all the money that's going to be raised for this challenge coin is going to go towards that program for this upcoming school season," Tolan said.