Kids receive free winter coats and books through annual Elks Lodge event

The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge gave away free winter coats and books to children on Wednesday as a part of its annual Operation Warm event.

Families visited the Oceano Library on 19th Street to pick out a warm coat and a free book for each child.

The Elks Lodge reportedly collected the free items through a lodge drive and member donations.

The event was free for all kids ages 3 to 12.

“I think especially in these days, there's those of us who have been helped along the way, and it's our turn to give back," Kathy Welbourn, the president of the Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge, said. "We see the need around here, and we want to help families in the community.”

The local Elks Lodge collaborated with the national Operation Warm organization, which has reportedly helped over 7 million children access winter coats, shoes, socks, and sports bras since 1998.