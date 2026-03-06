Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local scout leader arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material

A Cub Scout leader and San Luis Obispo County Health Department employee has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Michael Schmidt was taken into custody on Thursday after investigators served a search warrant at his Oceano home.

Sheriff's officials say their investigation began in mid-February after receiving a report of suspected child sexual abuse material.

As of Friday afternoon, Schmidt was being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

