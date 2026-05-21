Oceano Dunes reopens after April closure

Off-roading and camping are available once again at the Oceano Dunes.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, California State Parks reopened the area south of Arroyo Grande Creek.

That portion of the dunes was closed last month after a federal judge ruled that State Parks was violating the Endangered Species Act.

Temporary closure in place for portion of Oceano Dunes

Now that the dunes are back open, officials are warning visitors to be aware that certain areas of the dunes are blocked off due to shorebird nesting season.

They also say recent winds have changed the shape of the dunes and recommend checking your route before driving over steep drops or soft sand.

Officials add that you also need to keep your speed under 15 miles per hour on the beach and say that wildlife always has the right of way.

