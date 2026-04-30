Oceano man facing child sexual abuse material charges

An Oceano man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a child sexual abuse material (CSAM) investigation.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was served on Wednesday at a home on the 2200 block of Beach Street in Oceano.

Sheriff’s Officials say Joshua Castilleja, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges related to the possession and distribution of CSAM.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact the Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.