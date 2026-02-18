Oceano Memorial Park to get a playground makeover

The San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation Department broke ground Tuesday on a playground improvement project in Oceano.

The ceremony on Dewey Drive marked the start of a playground makeover at Oceano Memorial Park. The park is set to get a completely redesigned play area for kids of all ages and abilities, improved drainage so the park doesn't flood after a rainstorm, and upgraded pedestrian paths.

"Everything that's an improvement is just an improvement for everybody. It's accessible for people with disabilities, and it's great for strollers. There's just, you know, so much that we can do. We live in such a great place, but our parks don't always reflect that," said Bree-Ann Ranlett, Oceano resident.

The playground transformation at Oceano Memorial Park is expected to be complete in May.

The playground will be closed to the public during construction.

