Pismo Beach police honored during Elks Lodge Cops N' Kids barbecue

The California Central Coast Cops hosted a celebratory dinner at the Oceano Elks Lodge on September 22nd to honor officers in the Pismo Beach Police Department.

During the barbecue dinner at the Elks Lodge, attendees were served Santa Maria-style tri-tip, while guest speakers thanked personnel for their service.

Both Corporal Patrick Rockwood and Dispatcher Jessica Kwong were specifically recognized for their exemplary service, although Kwong was unable to attend.

“Our vision as far as this organization is a community where law enforcement and the community can work together, and we're fortunate here on the Central Coast to have such a great community relationship with law enforcement,” said Secretary-Treasurer of Cops and Kids John Derohan.

Motivational speaker Retro Bill made a guest appearance to thank officers and welcome new members to the Cops N' Kids program.

The Cops N' Kids program honors 28 different law enforcement agencies on the Central Coast over a three-year span with other barbecues, dinners, and events.