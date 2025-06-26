'Safe and sane' fireworks now banned in Oceano

Oceano’s Fourth of July may look a little different than in previous years. A new San Luis Obispo County ordinance includes Oceano in the list of communities where all fireworks, even those considered "safe and sane," are banned.

“They now fall under county regulations with the fireworks ordinance, so there are no longer safe and sane fireworks allowed in the community,” said Ryan Grebe, CAL FIRE SLO Public Information Officer.

This comes after the town’s community services district left the Five Cities Fire Authority and is now covered by county fire services.

Some community members say safe and sane fireworks make the Fourth of July memorable for their families.

“I find that Oceano, at least where we are, Oceano is unlike any other space where we do have this community where kids come out and play on the street, and having these safe and sane fireworks really makes it special,” said Oceano resident Katrine Bryan.

Others say the illegal fireworks are the real problem.

Scott Cowan says when he first moved to Oceano, the illegal fireworks made it feel like he was in a war zone.

“People go back at the dunes and do it out in the dunes away from everybody. That's perfectly fine with me. I have no qualms about that," Cowan said. "It's just on 23rd Street, they've been known to, you know, bring out their homemade stuff and put it up on the road and you can't even drive up and down.”

Grebe said he understands this could be a difficult transition for some Oceano residents but maintaining the safety of the community, especially during fire season, is the most important thing.

“We understand that the citizens of Oceano are frustrated with this ordinance. They have been able to use safe and sane fireworks in the past; however, our top priority is public safety, especially of life, property and resources of the county,” Grebe said.