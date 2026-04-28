Santa Maria man sentenced to 42 years in prison for Oceano murder, Nipomo assault

A Santa Maria man convicted of murder and assault with a deadly weapon was sentenced this week to 42 years to life in state prison.

In separate trials, Angel RamosRamirez was found guilty of the 2022 stabbing death of 20-year-old Daniel Diaz in Oceano and for stabbing a 19-year-old in the chest at a party in Nipomo the year prior.

Diaz was killed on the early morning of June 4, 2022, stabbed 10 times. Authorities said the murder followed a fight outside a home in the 2000 block of Ocean Street.

The jury in that trial also found true an allegation that the murder was committed for the benefit of the West Park criminal street gang.

RamosRamirez also has a prior “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law for a 2016 conviction in Santa Barbara County for making criminal threats for the benefit of the same criminal street gang, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

RamosRamirez reportedly received the maximum sentence for his crimes.