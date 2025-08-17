The Great American Melodrama celebrates 50 years with vaudeville show

Music rang out this weekend in Oceano as The Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville theater closed out the second week of its 50th Anniversary Spectacular.

The community theater has been operating on the Central Coast since the summer of 1975, according to its website.

To celebrate the major milestone, the theater is putting on a Vaudeville Revue featuring a combination of both old and new material.

Event organizers also invited alumni to a celebration on Saturday, honoring the theater's history with a special gathering.

Theater alumnus Matthew Lord told KSBY that his involvement with the Melodrama spans more than four decades.

“It was my first job in 1979, and I was 18 years old. And, I haven't seen a lot of these people for 44 years,” Lord said.

The 50th Anniversary Spectacular will be playing at The Great American Melodrama through Sept. 20.

You can find tickets and more information on the theater's website.