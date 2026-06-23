Vehicle passes on sale for Oceano Dunes Fourth of July holiday

The Oceano Dunes District is changing its approach for holiday crowds at the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach by introducing an advance purchasing system for vehicle day-use passes this Fourth of July.

Officials say the initiative aims to alleviate the early-morning congestion and long kiosk lines that have defined the holiday experience in the years prior, shifting from a traditional first-come, first-serve gate entry to a digital reservation model.

Starting Wednesday, June 24, at 8 a.m., visitors can purchase their vehicle passes online.

The district is directing all potential beachgoers to its official Facebook and Instagram pages, where a link to the purchase portal is available.

Officials are urging visitors to quickly secure their spots, as the passes are limited and expected to sell out as the holiday approaches.

Each purchased pass must be linked to a specific vehicle. Therefore, visitors must ensure that the license plate number provided during the digital checkout process matches the vehicle they intend to drive.

Additionally, the district emphasized that no discounts or annual passes are accepted for the presale.

The district emphasizes that this change is necessary to prioritize safety and reduce the long lines and wait times at the park's entry kiosks.