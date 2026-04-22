Who's responsible? Oceano residents get runaround over sidewalk repairs

Residents of an Oceano mobile home park say the sidewalk just outside of their park is dangerous, and they've been unable to get answers as to who is responsible for fixing it.

Sylvia Martinez lives in the Duna Vista Mobile Home Park in Oceano. She said her 600-foot commute on her mobility scooter to the bus stop becomes dangerous when she leaves the park.

“I couldn't go over the buckled sidewalk and so I had to drive on the highway here, Highway 1," Martinez said.

Martinez said she noticed the damage almost two years ago.

"It's very dangerous," Martinez said. "I kept looking back and praying that I wouldn't get hit by a car, but I had to keep my appointments with the doctors.”

Charles Varni also lives in Oceano and has tried to figure out who is responsible for fixing the damage.

“Everybody kind of thinks well, this is in front of Duna Vista, it should be their responsibility to fix it," Varni said. "But they say, 'No, it's not ours. It's Caltrans' responsibility because it's on Highway 1.' Caltrans says, 'It's not ours, it's the county's.'”

I reached out to San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding’s office, and was told they manage every road in Oceano — except this one. Since it’s a highway, it’s owned by the state, and a representative for Paulding said the county’s hands are tied on the issue.

A Caltrans spokesperson said the repairs are the responsibility of the property owner because the damage is on the sidewalk, not the road itself.

According to the California Streets and Highways Code, “The owners of lots or portions of lots fronting on any portion of a public street… shall maintain any sidewalk in such condition that the sidewalk will not endanger persons or property…”

I first called the property manager about two weeks ago when I started looking into the residents’ complaints. The property manager said at the time that he wasn’t interested in entertaining the issue. I called again on Tuesday and he has not responded to my latest call.

So, what’s next? A Caltrans spokesperson said that within the past week, they’ve given the mobile home park owners a notice to repair the sidewalk.

Residents are hoping something will be done soon.

“We pay our rent and we should be able to have access to this sidewalk," Martinez said.

"It just needs to be fixed, darn it," Varni said.