After safety concerns, new traffic signal project moves forward in Orcutt

Construction is underway on a long-awaited traffic signal at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Hummel Drive in Orcutt, a crossing that residents and school officials say has posed safety concerns for years, especially for students walking or biking to nearby schools.

Emily Kitts lives near the intersection and said traffic conditions can be especially stressful during school commute hours.

“It’s busy for sure, but for sure during rush hour school time, like, it’s just terrible. If you have to cross Union Valley on Hummel, it’s scary,” Kitts said.

She added that visibility during morning and evening hours can make the intersection even more dangerous.

“When the sun is rising or setting, which is right during rush hour or right during school traffic hours, it’s scary,” she said.

According to county documents, Union Valley Parkway is considered a heavily traveled arterial road, while Hummel Drive is stop-controlled, leading to long queues and delays during peak traffic periods. Students from nearby schools regularly cross the intersection, which currently has a flashing pedestrian signal.

In a statement to KSBY News, Righetti High School Principal Ted Lyon emphasized the importance of the project for student safety.

“The stoplight is very important to the Righetti [High School] community. We had a student hit at that crossing two years ago. It is so important to have a safe way for students to walk and bike to and from school. We appreciate the efforts to make it a reality,” Lyon said.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the project in December, awarding a $723,381 construction contract to G. Sosa Construction Inc. and authorizing a total project amount not to exceed $772,051, including contingency funds.

County documents show the project totals about $1.2 million, with roughly $723,000 going toward construction of the signal itself. The remaining funds cover engineering, design, inspection, environmental review, and support costs.

Santa Barbara County Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who represents Orcutt, said the intersection was never designed with pedestrians, particularly students ,in mind.

“It wasn’t necessarily good for pedestrians, especially kids walking to and from school,” Nelson said. “We have a lot of kids who live on one side of Union Valley Parkway and a lot of people that live on the other side have to go to Patterson Road School.”

Nelson said he pushed to accelerate the project after learning a student had been struck at the crossing.

“I, in good conscience, couldn’t let another kid get hit in that intersection,” he said.

The project is funded through AB 1600 development impact fees as part of the Orcutt Traffic Improvement Plan, meaning the cost is covered by fees from new development rather than general tax dollars.

Improvements include a full traffic signal, ADA-compliant curb ramps, sidewalk upgrades and new pavement striping. The intersection is also being designed to accommodate future roadway widening, reducing the need for additional construction later.

County officials say construction is expected to continue through the spring, with the new traffic signal operational by the end of the school year.