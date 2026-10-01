Alice Shaw students celebrate World School Milk Day

Students at Alice Shaw Elementary School celebrated World School Milk Day on Wednesday with a visit from the Mobile Dairy Classroom and recognition of school nutrition staff.

The event was part of Dairy Council of California's Unsung Heroes campaign, which recognizes the people behind school meals and their role in supporting student nutrition. Dairy Council of California and the California Milk Processors Board created custom Got Milk®-inspired recognition posters to honor local Unsung Heroes.

Students also took part in hands-on educational activities and met a live dairy cow brought to campus through the Mobile Dairy Classroom program.

Lindsey Lockwood, a cook with the nutrition department at Alice Shaw Elementary, said the school focuses on putting students first.

"We really strive to make the kids, you know, the center of what needs to be at this school. And it's really a fortunate thing when you can see that everybody actually really likes their job and really engages with the kids. It makes a big difference," Lockwood said.

The event highlighted the contributions of school nutrition workers while giving students an opportunity to learn about dairy farming and nutrition through an interactive experience.