Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityOrcutt

Actions

Cyclists ride through the Central Coast to support veterans, first responders

project hero california challenge.jpg
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Project Hero California Challenge cyclists arrive in Orcutt on Thursday, October 23, 2025.
project hero california challenge.jpg
Posted

Project Hero cyclists stopped in Orcutt on Thursday during their ride to raise mental health awareness for veterans and first responders.

Nearly 50 cyclists rolled into the Old Orcutt Barn on West Clark Avenue for lunch, welcomed by American Legion Post 534.

The California Challenge riders are biking from Santa Cruz to Port Hueneme.

Project Hero Germany Team Captain Julian Tatje said the ride is all about supporting those who've served.

"It's typical for servicemen, servicewomen to have a go together, to fight for each other, to support each other, to, to help each other out, and that's how this challenge works, so, as I say, the group always stick together," he said.

Project Hero is a national non-profit that provides rehabilitation and recovery programs for veterans and first responders dealing with PTSD and injuries.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community