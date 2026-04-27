UPDATE: Fire crews knock down residential fire in Orcutt

UPDATE (6:59 p.m.): Firefighters located and extinguished a small fire in the attic of a single-family two-story residence. No injuries were reported.

Sprinklers in the home were activated, and firefighters are working to remove water from the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Crews with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1500 block of Oak Bluffs Drive in Orcutt.

The initial call for the incident came in at 5:01 p.m. Multiple resources responded, and the fire was successfully knocked down at 5:25 p.m.