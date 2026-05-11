Fur-babies took center stage this Mother's Day in Orcutt

Some people spent their Mother's Day celebrating with their fur-babies.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation hosted a Mother's Day FurBaby Stroll and Costume Parade Sunday in Old Town Orcutt.

The free event featured a costume contest, raffle prizes, and a pet-friendly stroll.

Orcutt resident Jenn Gagarin said the event was a fitting way to spend the holiday.

"Our pets are our babies. Yeah. We take care of them. They're part of the family. And, yeah, it wouldn't be the same without them."

Proceeds from the event benefited the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.