Glow in the dark 5K helps raise money for Santa Barbara County animals

The Santa Barbara County Animal Care hosted a Zombie Walk 5K fundraiser on October 17 in Orcutt to help raise money for local animals.

The event featured a glow in the dark 5K walk, a silent auction, a costume contest, and food from local vendors for attendees.

Families brought along their pets for the walk, which began at the Blast 825 Brewery and followed along Rice Ranch Road.

“I don't like the scary stuff. I like the cutesy stuff. You know, just watching the kids' faces light up and just being out with our community and just loving each other,” said local business owner Donna Earnest.

Money raised during the fundraiser will support emergency veterinary care, shelter programs, and youth education in Santa Barbara County.