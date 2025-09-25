Juvenile loaded gun on campus sparks review of school safety

Days after a Righetti High School student was arrested with a loaded handgun on campus, questions remain about security and how the case will move forward in juvenile court.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s spokesperson Raquel Zick confirmed the student was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on charges including resisting arrest, possession of marijuana vapes by a minor and bringing a firearm onto school grounds. She said the investigation is ongoing into how the student obtained the gun and vapes.

“We have no indication that there was any intent to use the handgun on school campus,” Zick said. “However, mere possession of a handgun on campus is an unacceptable safety risk” .

The sheriff’s office said the deputy injured in the struggle has since returned to duty. Officials emphasized that having a school resource deputy on campus allowed for a quick response.

Attorney Michael B. Clayton, who is not representing the student, said the case highlights the power of the juvenile system.

“This doesn’t sound like a 707(b) offense … had he pulled the trigger that would have been different. But since he didn’t, they could hold him until he’s 24 years old and put him in programs and classes,” Clayton said .

Clayton also pointed to broader security concerns:

“The bigger picture here is what did the school do to protect the other students? How was that child able to get into the classroom with a loaded gun?”

School district officials have reiterated that student safety remains a top priority, while probation and the District Attorney’s Office will determine the next steps in the case.