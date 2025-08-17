Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Orcutt

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning during a three-vehicle crash in Orcutt.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the collision happened at around 10:13 a.m.

A man riding a black Suzuki motorcycle was reportedly traveling northbound on Orcutt Road as he approached Siler Lane.

At the same time, the CHP says a white Chevrolet 2500 was approaching Siler Lane on Orcutt Road from the southbound direction.

A black Mercedes-Benz was reportedly traveling directly behind the Chevrolet.

Authorities say the driver of the Chevrolet began to make a left turn onto Siler Lane, directly in front of the path of the motorcyclist.

According to the CHP, the male rider crashed into the right rear of the Chevrolet and was ejected from the Suzuki before crashing into the hood of the Mercedes-Benz.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz reportedly came to a complete stop, at which point the male rider was ejected onto the road.

CHP says the motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The agency has not yet released the identity of the motorcyclist.

There is no word on whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.