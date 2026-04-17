Orcutt Academy robotics team advances to the 2026 world championship

Orcutt Academy High School's robotics team, FIRST Team 3512 Spartatroniks, is heading to Houston, Texas, for the 2026 FIRST World Championship from April 29 to May 2.

The team of 36 students earned their spot after competing as part of the winning alliance at the FIRST California State Championship in Anaheim earlier this month.

The Spartatroniks qualified for the state event based on their performance at the Ventura County and Glendale District Events.

School officials say at the state championship, the team ranked 16th overall and was the fourth member of the first alliance in the playoff bracket.

With this achievement, the Spartatroniks will advance to the world championship, where they will compete against more than 600 teams from around the globe.

FIRST Team 3512 Spartatroniks is dedicated to promoting education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, as well as business leadership.

The team aims to inspire and develop the next generation of engineers, innovators, and business professionals.