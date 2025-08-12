Orcutt gas station project raises traffic and safety concerns among residents

A new gas station and mini-market is under construction at the southeast corner of Lakeview Road and Orcutt Road in Orcutt, a location some residents say will be convenient but others believe could worsen traffic at an already busy intersection.

The project, which was approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on March 8, 2022, includes a 5,000-square-foot commercial building with a 4,200-square-foot convenience store, an 850-square-foot retail space, and a 2,800-square-foot fuel canopy with four dispensers.

Gwen Beyler, Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department Supervising Planner, said the project went through an extensive review process after being appealed by a neighboring property owner.

“The applicant prepared a traffic study that reviewed the project and its associated trips, and the County Public Works Department reviewed this traffic study and the project as well, and found that the project was consistent with all of the community plan policies,” Beyler said.

Beyler noted that one of the conditions for the project is the payment of fees into the Orcutt Transportation Improvement Plan, which funds transit facility projects, sidewalk improvements and transit infrastructure. The project also includes traffic control measures designed to keep vehicles moving safely through the intersection.

“The project includes improvements to better define the ‘keep clear’ area on Lakeview Road and includes restriping the road and other requirements required by county public works,” she said. “There is a new sign that’s going to be installed, which will prohibit left and through movements during the AM and PM peak hours. Travelers will not be able to drive straight through or turn left when traveling north or south on Orcutt Road, so they’ll only be able to turn right.”

Nearby resident Shelly Avila has lived close to the site for more than 30 years. She remembers when there used to be a gas station there and said she understands the convenience, but her bigger concern is safety.

“It’s my hopes that the city, state and county as they share this intersection do something about the traffic,” Avila said. “We see major accidents out here every other week, you know, and sometimes fatalities. And it’s very sad to watch, but I hope they really take that into consideration when they’re looking at the intersection here as the construction continues.”

Avila said the peak-hour traffic restrictions could make a difference, but she’s not convinced they will solve the problem.

“It may help a little,” she said. “But you’re still going to get congestion going through that intersection because people zoom around that corner.”

Longtime resident Steve Hossli, who has lived in Orcutt since 1970, said he can see both sides of the debate.

“It’s nice to have an extra gas station down there, but maybe not in that spot because of the location,” Hossli said. “I think it would cause congestion, plus the kids coming from the school.”

Hossli said the area is lacking fuel options, especially on the side of town near the airport, which is why he also sees value in the project.

“I think one more gas station in just that area would be nice,” he said. “We kind of got them in Oak Knolls, we got them on Santa Maria Way, we got them by Waller Park. There’s really not anything on that side for gas stations by the airport. If people need to get gas when they leave the airport, I can see the plus for having a gas station in that area.”

Construction has already begun, and Beyler said the county will be monitoring the site after it opens to make sure all conditions of approval are met.

“If anybody has any concerns, they’re welcome to come by and we can go over the approved documents with them,” she said. “They’re all on the Board of Supervisors’ website.”