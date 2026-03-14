Orcutt students learn to manage big emotions through a new program

The Orcutt Union School District hosted a special event Friday highlighting its new social, emotional and ethical learning program (SEE Learning).

The program started at Alice Shaw School and visitors watched lessons taught in real-time.

District leaders said the curriculum is already in place on several campuses.

Aniko Taubenheim is Teacher on special assignment. She said students are learning age-appropriate tools from the earliest grades up through high school.

"As we know, the littles and the big kids and the adults, we all have big emotions and having skills to regulate themselves during those times is pretty powerful," Said Taubenheim.

Fifth-grade students have been using classroom tools and activities to put the SEE Learning into practice.

"It helps me because I know that I’m not the only one that feels those emotions and to remember my strategies to help me get back in the resilience zone,"said fifth-grade student Ophelia Lopez.

"It’s a lot about our emotions, our feelings, to get back from our resilient zone. The high zone is like excited, anger (and the) Low zone is like sad," said Isaac Good.

District leaders say they hope to continue growing the program across the district over time.