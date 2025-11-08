Pacific Christian School students honor veterans at Friday ceremony

Ahead of Veterans Day next Tuesday, Pacific Christian School in Orcutt held a special Veterans Day Chapel to honor those who've served.

The ceremony included a color guard, songs, prayers, and a heartfelt message from a local veteran and pastor.

During the presentation, the students cheered on their special guests as those in each military branch stood up.

"Freedom isn't free," said Pastor Emeritus Rick Bloom, a Vietnam veteran. "I think Veterans Day is a perfect time to let them know that their aunts and uncles and mom and dad and brothers and sisters made sacrifices for their freedom, and so that they take their freedom more serious."

Afterward, veterans were treated to breakfast with their loved ones, a tradition that brings together generations of parents, grandparents, and kids.

