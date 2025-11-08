Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityOrcutt

Actions

Pacific Christian School students honor veterans at Friday ceremony

thank you veterans kid drawing.jpg
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
thank you veterans kid drawing.jpg
Posted

Ahead of Veterans Day next Tuesday, Pacific Christian School in Orcutt held a special Veterans Day Chapel to honor those who've served.

The ceremony included a color guard, songs, prayers, and a heartfelt message from a local veteran and pastor.

During the presentation, the students cheered on their special guests as those in each military branch stood up.

"Freedom isn't free," said Pastor Emeritus Rick Bloom, a Vietnam veteran. "I think Veterans Day is a perfect time to let them know that their aunts and uncles and mom and dad and brothers and sisters made sacrifices for their freedom, and so that they take their freedom more serious."

Afterward, veterans were treated to breakfast with their loved ones, a tradition that brings together generations of parents, grandparents, and kids.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community