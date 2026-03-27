Deputies investigate gun found at local elementary school

Parents at Pine Grove Elementary School in Orcutt are processing the news after deputies say a student brought an unloaded gun to campus.

School District Superintendent Dr. Holly Edds said the situation was resolved in less than 10 minutes. A student reported to a teacher that they had seen a weapon inside another student's backpack.

"That teacher immediately notified the school principal," Edds said. "The principal responded and took possession of the weapon and brought the student to the office. The Sheriff's Department was notified as was the district office as per our protocols."

Edds said the district reinforces the importance of reporting concerning behavior.

"If a student or a staff member or even a community member sees something that's concerning, that they report it," Edds said. "You let us investigate it, let us look into it."

The Sheriff's Office said the firearm was booked for safekeeping. Deputies are looking into the ownership and safe storage of the weapon.

The district has not said whether the student will face suspension or expulsion, but stated it is following state law and the California Education Code regarding discipline.

Additional counselors and administrators were available on campus on Thursday.

Parent Shaina Borjas said the impact of the incident did not end when school let out.

"I really just like had tears rolling down my face because that's the scariest thing ever for a parent to find out, that my child was on campus with a gun," Borjas said.

Borjas reassured her daughter it was safe to return to school.

"She did say, 'Mom do I have to go to school tomorrow?' and I said yeah we are going to go to school tomorrow because nothing happened," Borjas said. "We can't live in the fear of what could have happened yesterday."

For residents who live near the campus, the incident is a reminder of how close to home these situations can hit.

"I think that's unacceptable to have a gun on a campus unless you're a security guard and you're trained and all that kind of stuff," Orcutt resident Ronald Stewart said. "Otherwise, there's no reason for you to have anything like that."

The district said it will continue working to keep campuses safe as the Sheriff's Office investigation remains ongoing.