Paving work to begin on Clark Ave. in Orcutt

Work to pave a portion of Clark Avenue in Orcutt will get underway Monday.

The work will take place along the road from Highway 101 to Stillwell Road beginning April 14 and continuing through May 2.

Drivers may experience some delays, according to Santa Barbara County Works.

The first phase of the project from April 14 through 18 will close the eastbound lanes of Clark Avenue. Flaggers will be in the westbound lanes directing traffic.

During the second phase of work from April 28 through May 2, the westbound lanes will be closed and flaggers will be on the eastbound side of the road.

The County reports the developer of Orcutt Gateway Retail Center is paying for the project.

The area is where a Grocery Outlet is set to open May 15. A Chevron gas station and Starbucks will also reportedly be going in.

Also in May, a new traffic light at Clark Avenue and Sunny Hills Road will be activated. The road leads into the Sunny Hills Mobile Home Community.