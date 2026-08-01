Retired Orcutt Academy High School teacher celebrates new chapter with 3.5-mile walk

A retired science teacher celebrated his new chapter with a special walk on Saturday morning.

Ty Fredricks recently retired from Orcutt Academy High School and is planning to take a part-time job at the Planes of Fame Air Museum. Fredricks says the museum is currently being built at the Santa Maria Airport.

To celebrate his retirement, he organized a 3.5-mile walk that stretches from his old job to his new one.

KSBY spoke with Fredricks on Saturday at the event, "The future is tied to the past, right? One of my greatest joys in teaching science at the Academy was inspiring students to get excited about aviation and Stem and that. And now I'm going to be doing exactly that again, just in the new venue," he said.

Fredricks said about 50 people joined him for the walk, with some traveling from as far as Lake Tahoe. The group made stops along the way for fun activities like a foam plane throwing contest and kazoo playing.