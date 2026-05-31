Righetti High School boys volleyball team wins CIF Central Division III

The Righetti High School boys volleyball team is celebrating a victory. Paul Gaddis, the head coach, reported to KSBY that the team won the CIF Central Division III.

Gaddis says it's the team's first time winning the title in school history.

KSBY spoke with with Ricardo Galvan, a volleyball player, about the team's efforts to win the title over the past few years. "My freshman year, we didn't make CIF. And then the next two years, sophomore and junior year, we made it to the semifinals. But we couldn't finish it all the way. And having that as my senior year, actually winning CIF is a great memory to have ending off the season." Galvan said.

Gaddis also told KSBY he is the oldest coach to help the team win the title as someone who has not been coaching them for long.