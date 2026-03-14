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Righetti High students showcase talent at poetry slam

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Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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Righetti High School students participate in a poetry slam on Friday, March 13, 2026.
poetry slam.jpg
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Students at Righetti High School in Santa Maria packed the library during lunch on Friday for a heated "poetry slam."

In front of a crowd full of peers, young poets shared their best rhymes.

"Participating in this definitely helps me develop my public speaking skills," said Chris Sullivan, senior. "I used to be a really terrible public speaker, to be quite frank, and doing this can help me elevate that for sure."

"I just think it's awesome that students get to talk about things that are important to them. Sometimes it's great events, sometimes it's, you know, heartbreak or personal things that they're going through that they want to share to see if they can kind of connect with other students who feel that same way," said Krissy Kurth, English teacher.

The poetry slam also featured live music and an emcee.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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