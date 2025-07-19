Senior Mobile Home Park debate continues as county ordinance takes effect

Residents at Del Cielo Mobile Estates in Orcutt are speaking out about changes at their mobile home park following its purchase by a new owner. The concerns come as Santa Barbara County passed a new ordinance aimed at protecting age-restricted communities in unincorporated areas.

Del Cielo has long operated as a 55-and-older mobile home park, according to residents who say that designation was central to their decision to move in.

“When I moved in, I wanted to move into a 55-plus,” said Sue Deweese, president of the Del Cielo Residents Association. “I didn’t expect it to ever change. Of course, when I signed the lease agreement and the disclosure, it was all senior park.”

Deweese said residents began to worry about changes when Harmony Communities took over park ownership.

“As soon as Harmony took over, they were saying we were going to make it an all-family park, since 1962 it’s always been a senior park” she said. “But they felt that they could just zap and change it to an all-age family park and it wasn't something that we as seniors wanted. We like our serenity.”

Other residents expressed concern about whether the park was equipped to safely serve younger families and children.

“We’re not set up for children,” said Sally Fisher, vice president of the residents association. “There’s no yards. There’s no playground. The closest school is across Santa Maria Way. We’re not against kids. It’s just, we’re not set up for it.”

Residents say they began organizing in early 2023 with the help of the Golden State Manufactured-home Owners League (GSMOL). They formed a board, contacted county supervisors, and began advocating for protections.

“We actually started this,” said Kathy Halter, a resident of six years. “I was very proud to be a part of this because we actually started this. If it wasn't for us, I believe that there would be no moratorium.”

Their advocacy contributed to a county-led effort that began with an emergency moratorium in November 2024. In July 2025, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a permanent Senior Mobile Home Park Overlay Ordinance.

According to the county’s ArcGIS zoning map, Del Cielo is included in the overlay, which goes into effect August 14, 2025.

The ordinance requires parks covered by the overlay to maintain at least 80% of units for residents aged 55 and older, conduct biennial age verification, and include senior status in advertising and rental agreements.

Lila Spring, Senior Planner with Santa Barbara County, said the protections are intended to address concerns raised by residents throughout the region.

“Residents from senior mobile home parks in the unincorporated county attended board County of Santa Barbara Board of supervisors, hearings and provided comment during the public comment requesting that the supervisors act to enact protections for the conversion of senior mobile home parks to all ages,” Spring said. “So essentially, to prevent the conversion of senior mobile home parks to all ages parks."

Spring said the ordinance was developed after a year-long process following the moratorium.

“All of the relevant protections for senior mobile home parks in the unincorporated county will go into effect on August 14th. So at that point in time, the ordinance amendments essentially replace the urgency ordinance, so that temporary moratorium will be replaced by this permanent protection on the conversion of senior mobile home parks.”

She added that while the protections will take effect countywide in unincorporated inland areas this August, no senior parks exist in the coastal zone, where separate Coastal Commission approval is required.

While many Del Cielo residents have welcomed the new protections, some say enforcement will be key.

“I think our greatest worry is who will enforce the overlay, when Harmony refuses to do so?” Deweese said. Meanwhile, Fisher added “we don't want more targets on our backs than we already have because they are making our lives miserable.”

Others say the community feel has changed in recent months.

“We have seen 10 or 12 families come into the community,” Halther said. “We need to make sure that 20% is not exceeded, because if they do reach it, they could automatically become an all-age park.”

Harmony Communities, the company that owns Del Cielo, disputes the residents’ claims and maintains that Del Cielo was never formally designated a senior park.

In a written statement, Nick Ubaldi, a representative for Harmony, said:

“Over a year ago, we formalized what had always been true, Del Cielo was never a senior park. We updated our rules to reflect that, so the city’s senior overlay doesn’t apply. That change has opened the door to affordable homeownership for families long shut out by redlining style policies. Our community is becoming more diverse, and that’s something to celebrate, not fear.

We’re committed to providing affordable housing for people of all ages, races, and creeds. Unfortunately, the Board of Supervisors seems more focused on protecting a vocal, wealthier base and advancing outdated unfair policies.”

As of now, the county maintains that Del Cielo is included in the overlay, and county staff have indicated that the ordinance will apply there starting in mid-August.

The situation remains in flux, with residents and ownership offering differing interpretations of park status and applicable law.

In the meantime, residents say they will continue to raise concerns, document changes, and stay in contact with county officials.

“We have knitting,” Fisher said. “We have the ladies from the church that make rosaries. We have exercise, bingo, coffee clubs, crocheters. We have a library. We have the amenities, It’s a community.”