Sheriff: Explosives found at Orcutt home, school threat thwarted

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says investigators thwarted a school threat and recovered two explosive devices from an Orcutt boy's home.

Sheriff's officials say their investigation began on Wednesday, Aug. 18, when they received a report that a juvenile had made concerning statements about harming others.

Investigators reviewed the juvenile's online activity and searched his home. According to the sheriff's office, they found two explosive devices. The Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad removed both devices from the home on Saturday.

Investigators also reportedly discovered that the boy had an online connection with a juvenile in Illinois who appeared to share similar "concerning" interests. Law enforcement in that state was notified. Sheriff's officials say local authorities determined there was no threat to the Illinois community.

Officials say the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Crisis Intervention Team worked with the Orcutt boy's "family and health care providers to ensure the juvenile was connected with appropriate intervention services."

Schools were notified of the investigation, but sheriff's officials say they did not recommend emergency safety protocols "based on the information developed and the early containment of the potential threat."

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

A sheriff's spokesperson says that this investigation is separate from a school shooting threat made on social media last week targeting Orcutt Academy High School.

In that case, investigators determined that an Orcutt boy was responsible for the TikTok post but did not have the means to carry out the threat.

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