Specialized investigators return to Orcutt crash site

Specialized officers with the California Highway Patrol were out in front of Righetti High School in Orcutt Wednesday in connection with a crash investigation from earlier this month.

On the evening of Sept. 9, CHP reported that a GMC Yukon heading westbound on Foster Road struck a 14-year-old boy on an electric scooter as he tried crossing near Woodland Street.

The boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. A gofundme account states he is now back home recovering.

WATCH: Witnesses sought in collision near Righetti High that injured teen

Wednesday, Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team investigators were on scene as part of the Sept. 9 collision investigation, a spokesperson from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District confirmed.

“The school has no connection whatsoever to the accident or anybody involved,” the spokesperson said, adding they were told investigators would be on scene for three to five hours.