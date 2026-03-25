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Student under investigation after gun found at local school

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KSBY
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A student is under investigation after deputies say they brought a gun to Pine Grove Elementary School in Orcutt on Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a fellow student notified a staff member and authorities were called out to the school around 1 p.m.

Deputies say they found the gun unloaded and no ammunition was found.

According to authorities, there is no indication that the student intended to use the gun to harm anyone.

The case remains under investigation. Deputies are reportedly working with school officials on this incident.

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