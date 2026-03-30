Traffic lights go up at busy Orcutt intersection. When will they turn on?

New traffic lights are now up at a busy Orcutt intersection, but they're not functional just yet.

Crews installed the signals at Union Valley Parkway and Hummel Drive.

Parents and school leaders have asked for changes at this crossing for years.

WATCH: After safety concerns, new traffic signal project moves forward in Orcutt

New traffic signal in the works for busy Orcutt intersection

The $1.2 million project will also include new sidewalks and curb ramps.

County leaders expect the lights to be fully working by the end of the school year.