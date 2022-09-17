Paso Robles celebrates first grassroots Mexican Independence Day Festival

Every year, Sept. 16 marks the celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day.

The organizations Mujeres de Accion and Latino Outreach Council hosted the first Mexican Independence Day Festival in Paso Robles.

“For the very first time in a very long time in the history of Paso Robles we are seeing so many community leaders coming together to put big events together,” said Yessenia Echevarria, the founder of Mujeres De Accion. “Mujeres de Accion was the lead organizer, but it took multiple hands to bring this event together, it was from parents, from students, from local business owners.”

In Sept. 16, 1810, a Priest named Miguel Hidalgo called Mexicans to overthrow the Spanish Crown.

That historical moment is known as El Grito, and the words Viva Mexico, Viva la Independencia translated as long live the independence are declared.

Every year Mexico’s president re-enacts it. On Friday, it was Euclides Del Moral, the Cónsul de México en Oxnard who said the same words.

Mexico gained full independence from Spain after an 11-year war. The official independence was recorded on Sept. 27 in 1821.

“It’s very important for the Mexican consulate to be here, to celebrate Mexican Independence and for all the generations to learn about the history of Mexico and what this represents for us,” said Cónsul Del Moral.

It was a moment to cherish Mexican culture and a salute to the American dream.

“Our culture is from Mexico but our kids were born here in the United States, so we want them to learn more about our background,” said Isabel Torres, Paletería Las Michoacanas’ Owner.

Hundreds took part in the first Mexican Independence Day Festival held in Paso Robles.

“This is a big deal because it goes to show that we have a multicultural area here of people of different races, which is what America is built on, on immigrants,” said Francisco Ramirez, a member of Latino Outreach Council.

Local vendors showcased their homemade food including tacos al pastor and pozole...

“This dress is all handmade made by people who love our country,” said Aida Guerrero, who emceed the event. “They do this with love.”

It was all about passing down traditions.

Carmen Garcia said she wants her daughter fernanda to never forget her mexican family values and education.

It was not just food and music, local organizations such as Líderes Campesinas and Vision y Compromiso came out as one of the goals of the event was to inform and empower the community.

“It’s a space to bring community in and also acknowledge the needs of a very specific community, so we keep in mind our organizations that are bilingual,” added Echevarria.

With such a large turnout, attendees are hoping this becomes a tradition for years to come.