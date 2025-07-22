$1,000 reward offered in Paso Robles tire vandalism investigation

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an investigation into the deliberate placement of caltrops, or metal spikes, on Paso Robles roads.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, since early spring, officers have documented more than 40 incidents in which drivers’ tires were damaged by caltrops.

WATCH: "It looks like these have been sharpened." Mysterious spikes plague Paso Robles drivers

Mysterious spikes are plaguing Paso Robles drivers

Police say the department began receiving a new wave of such reports starting on July 21, with most of the incidents occurring along Creston Road and the Riverside/Black Oak area.

Emergency vehicles have also been affected. Police say on the evening of July 21, an ambulance responding to a call was disabled after running over a caltrop and a second ambulance had to respond to complete the emergency call. The same night, a tow truck responding to another vehicle that was disabled by a caltrop also ran over one of the spikes.

Police are encouraging anyone whose vehicle has been affected but who has not yet filed a report to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or submit a report online.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible for the caltrops is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP. Tips can be left anonymously.