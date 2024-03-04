12th annual Paso Robles Children's Museum Fundraiser

The Paso Robles Children's Museum held its 12th annual fundraiser Sunday afternoon.

The Cioppino and Vino fundraiser was held at the Paso Robles Event Center and featured cioppino tasting from local chefs, wine tasting, cheese, and wine pairings, and live and silent auctions with all proceeds going directly to the museum.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to Kelly Wangard who is on the Paso Robles Children's Museum board of directors.

"We've gone through some really hard times, obviously, just to keep it open," Wangard said. "But it's back open. There's birthday parties that are happening all the time and it's just a great place for you to bring young kids."

Museum staff says this fundraiser allows the legacy of Tom Martin's dream to live on to create a place where children can play and learn in a safe and interactive environment while preserving the volunteer firehouse.

The museum is located at 623 13th St. in the heart of downtown Paso Robles.