16th Annual Tour of Paso bike ride supports cancer patients

The 16th Annual Tour of Paso bike ride kicked off on Sunday. Community members pedaled for a purpose to raise funds for the Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast non-profit.

This year’s Tour of Paso offered two scenic routes, a 50-mile and a 26-mile ride through wine country. Following the ride, attendees had lunch at Niner Wine Estates.

This event raises funds to aid local cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

Cyclists of all skill levels joined in on this event and embraced the joy of cycling while supporting a cause.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to Candice Galli, Cancer Support Community's Executive Director.

“I think it's a fun event because it usually takes place in the springtime, which is beautiful out here in the wine country," Galli said. "It's a great time for people to come together. They form teams, they fund raise together. They have a little healthy competition for top fundraising teams, top fundraisers, just a lot of fun, and definitely a great community spirit event.”