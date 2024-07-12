17th Street in Paso Robles undergoing maintenance

A road improvement project is expected to cause delays on 17th Street in Paso Robles.

The city began a repair and resurfacing project on 17th Street spanning from Chestnut to Spring streets.

Although the road is to remain open, travelers should anticipate having to make detours at certain times of the day.

It's unclear how long the project is anticipated to last.

City officials said that motorists should pay attention to all traffic control measures in place.

For more information on the city's infrastructure projects, visit its website.

The city also has an interactive map tracking street maintenance projects. You can view that here.