Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

2024 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen crowned

Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen.jpg
Brittany App
Left to Right: Logan Rutherford, Megan Pagnini, Ashlee Holt
Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen.jpg
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 18, 2024

The California Mid-State Fair has crowned this year's pageant queen.

Megan Pagnini, 18, of Paso Robles was crowned Wednesday. She was also crowned Miss Congeniality. Ashlee Holt, 18, of Paso Robles was the 1st Runner Up and 21-year-old Logan Rutherford of Paso Robles was the 2nd Runner Up.

Pagnini is set to return to the University of Arizona as a Sophomore this fall. According to the press release, "she enjoys singing, dancing, acting, cheerleading, spending time with her dog, family and friends, and traveling."

The California Mid-State Fair has also announced winners of the Talent and Interview Competitions.

Vanessa Pinedo, 18, of Paso Robles performed a Folklorico dance to "Son de la Negra" and won the Talent Competition while Hailey Terrell, 17, of Templeton won the Interview Competition.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs through July 28.

To learn more about the fair, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community