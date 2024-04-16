Over $20 million worth of street repair underway in Paso Robles

Paso Robles city officials scheduled 13 repair projects between 2022 and 2024 at an estimated cost of more than $23 million.

According to the City of Paso Robles' website, those projects include pothole filling, slurry seal application, and work on major infrastructure.

The repairs are funded through Measure E12, a half-cent supplemental sales tax approved by voters in 2012.

Jose Meza has lived in Paso Robles for just under a decade and is familiar with the state of the city’s streets.

“I know the city’s working on constantly improving them," Meza said. "But the rain — we just play catch up with that.”

Meza attributes the need for street maintenance to two factors: increased traffic and rain.

“Traffic volume may be up and I know the wear and tear on that kind of takes a toll on top of the weather conditions,” Meza said.

City of Paso Robles

Crews have already repaired the streets in various neighborhoods by applying a slurry seal to their surface. This week, crews will target a few roads in the Salida del Sol neighborhood. Those are Salida del Sol Drive and Vista Cerro Drive

A resident of the Salida del Sol neighborhood for 16 years, Lukas Austin says he feels other areas in town need the repairs more.

“I’ve noticed that some of the streets around here have needed some repairs … and that’s mainly my concern, specifically Creston [Road],” Austin said.

However, he’s less worried about the streets and more about the impact the roads could have on his car.

“For me, my only issue is damaging to personal property … and less about the roads itself,” Austin said.

The schedule of upcoming street repairs can be found on the City of Paso Robles' website.