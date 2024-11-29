250 volunteers serve over 1500 free meals this Thanksgiving

250 volunteers served over 1500 meals at the 40th annual "Thanksgiving in Paso Robles" event.

480 of those meals were dine-in while another 1,000-plus were for delivery and pick-up.

Volunteers expressed a desire to give back to their community.

Ann Miller said she's served at this event for the past seven years and was moved by the number of people who showed up for a meal.

"When they all start coming in, that’s when I tear up," Miller said, "I want to be able to embrace my community and be there for them the way they’ve supported me over the years."

A family of five - Randall Thomas, Derek Thomas, Legend Thomas, Darrell Thomas, and Randall Thomas, Jr. showed up to help as a group.

“You never know when you could be in a position of need yourself so giving back - it’s a good feeling," Randall Thomas, Jr. said.

They plan to return next Thanksgiving to serve meals again.