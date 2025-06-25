$350K in grants from Justin Vineyard & Winery split between 15 local nonprofits

Last year, JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery donated $300,000 to support local non-profits. This year, the School and Communities Grant gifted 15 northern San Luis Obispo County non-profits $350,000.



“It just so happens that we see a great need for social services, health services, youth programming," JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery Senior Director Molly Scott said. "With that increase in applications, those rang true to a lot of the focuses that we wanted to award this year.”

Central Coast Community Health Centers was awarded $50,000 to help those who are primarily uninsured receive assistance.

“It got kind of sidelined a bit during the pandemic," CHCC Grant Writer Elias Guzmas said. "Some of the ways that mobiles were used changed a bit. With this funding from JUSTIN, CHC is going to expand again into the North County to take multiple mobile units, which will include dental units and primary care and immediate care units to the north county of San Luis Obispo."



“Reaching areas in San Miguel, Paso Robles, Templeton and Atascadero, they're going to expand their days of service by three and about eight hours a day, reaching almost an additional 2500 people," Scott added of CHC's expansion.



Tolosa Children's Dental Center is another recipient. It's the only non-profit pediatric dental center in the county serving underserved and uninsured children for 20 years.



“Our computers are in such a state that we can no longer update them anymore and part of the reason that that's a really big problem is data security," Tolosa Children's Dental Center Executive Director Alexandra Chamberlain said. "And we deal with patients health information, sometimes financial information, and making sure that our data is secure is paramount.”



The center will receive $28,000 to replace old software. It also has plans to better reach Mixtec-speaking families.



“We are going to develop some audio recordings that families can use a QR code to use to help explain what's happening with their children and what the next services or what's going on," Chamberlain added.