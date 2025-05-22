$50K donation helps Paso Robles City Library amidst funding cuts

Despite looming federal funding cuts, the Paso Robles City Library just received a $50,000 donation to help with supplemental programs.

While the Paso Robles City Library receives funding from several sources — city dollars, federal grants, and community donations — it receives the majority of support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to downsize the IMLS. If approved, that would reduce federal funding for libraries across the country.

Paso Robles Library Foundation President Alicia DiGrazia said she's concerned about funding for the library as the status of their federal grants remains uncertain.

“That's where a lot of our grants come from to support these programs and services," DiGrazia said. "We don't know how that's going to impact those programs and services the next few years down the road."

Fortunately, the Paso Robles City Library received a $50,000 donation from the A.L. Falck Family Foundation. This will fund the launch of the library's bookmobile this summer.

City Librarian Melissa Bailey says the bookmobile will provide access to 2,000 books and various library services all over the city.

"The goal of the bookmobile is really to get all of the services, materials, programs that we're able to provide in the library out to people who can't make it in, whether that's because they don't drive, they are homebound or... really don't have the ability to come into the library on their own," Bailey said.

She added how helpful the Falck family's donation is during this period of financial uncertainty.

"A donation like this is critical to us at this time, specifically with so many federal cuts and so much instability from the government supporting the libraries," Bailey said.

While this summer’s plans are funded, the library could still use more support.

“The struggle is going to be for future years," DiGrazia said. "We're going to be actively fundraising and soliciting donations to keep these programs running for our community."

To help support the library, you can donate to the Paso Robles Library Foundation.