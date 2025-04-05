61 single-family homes are being built right as part of the Vinedo Master Plan in Paso Robles

Sixty-one single-family homes are being built right as part of the Vinedo community built by Shea Homes. The development includes parks, an event barn, and fitness center.

The Morada Project is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Paso Robles is part of the Vinedo Master-Planned Community on the east side.

According to Shea Homes, the Vinedo community will include 1,293 residential units, 9,800 square feet of commercial space, a possible elementary school site, and 18 miles of biking and walking trails.

“I think it has still a lot of affordability in the state of California," Paso Robles resident Claudia Phillips said. "It's not Los Angeles, it's not San Francisco. The weather's good, the people are great,”

The development is the city’s largest since 2008 according to a 2022 report by then city engineer, David Athey.

The design plans include both single story and two story homes, with two to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, and up to three car garages. It's aimed at welcoming first time buyers and new families to Paso Robles.

“It should probably be a little more controlled, a little slower pace than it is right now," Phillips added of the new additions near her home. "They're adding a lot of homes. We don't have a lot of infrastructure. We have issues with our roadways. We have issues with enough water.”

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is experiencing a decline in enrollment according to current superintendent Jennifer Loftus and former superintendent Curt Dubost. While more family homes could help, other nearby residents are concerned about lack of resources at schools and things like water since residents say they're being told to conserve.

“Fred [Strong] did send a letter to the association," Ray Smoot said. "Said they did negotiate to get water from Nacimiento. Again, that sounds great, but 'x' amount of water has to go into the river. So, that'll be interesting when it all gets there."

There is no current update on when construction is set to start and when these homes will be completed by.

Prices for the family style homes is expected to come out late this year.