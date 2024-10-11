94th annual Paso Robles Pioneer Days to kick off Saturday

Antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, equestrian groups, dancers, vintage cars, and more are expected at the Paso Robles Pioneer Day event on Saturday.

This year marks the city's 94th anniversary of Pioneer Day.

The tradition started in October of 1931 to celebrate the area's heritage and find a creative way to say 'thank you' to the community.

The city has done so by making the whole day free.

If you want to be part of the celebration, there are activities happening all day long.

Traditional Bean Cooking starts at 7 a.m., followed by the Children's Pet Contest at 8 a.m. and the Little Cowboy/Little Cowgirl Contest at 8:15 a.m.

The parade kicks off 10 a.m. at 16th and Spring Street; it will end near Downtown City Park.

Other events taking place include a free bean feed, a tractor demonstration, and a horseshoe pitching contest.

Most of Downtown Paso Robles will be blocked off from vehicle traffic during this time.

Details on Saturday's event can be found on the Pioneer Days website.