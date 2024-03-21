A look at the preparations already underway for the popular July 4th celebration in Paso Robles

Preparations for Paso Robles’ annual July 4th celebration are underway.

The City of Paso Robles and Travel Paso shared what goes into planning an event of this magnitude and what attendees can look forward to.

Paso Robles Public Works Director and Event Coordinator for the city’s July 4th celebration, Freda Berman, said she hopes to see a sizeably larger turnout this year.

“We’re planning for 15-20,000 people. And to do that, the logistics are crazy, so we have to get the security. We have to get all the vendors, we have to get all the equipment,” Berman said.

Those plans will allow the public to enjoy attractions like a free fireworks display and live music, along with access to local food trucks and a kid’s fun zone.

This year their entertainment lineup will feature a new band, Anthem Road, in addition to past performers, the Stephen Styles band.

Travel Paso President and CEO, Stacie Jacob, described one of Travel Paso’s roles as an event sponsor.

“We look at what kind of family activities, what kind of food vendors, what kind of experience do we want people to have?” Jacob said.

They then dedicate a portion of their organization’s proceeds to market an event the city can enjoy.

“It’s truly the gift that tourism can give back to the community of Paso Robles,” Jacob said.

Organizers are seeking additional sponsors to make this year’s event a success. Local businesses and organizations that would like to help can find details here.