After 6 months of prep, Paso Robles' New Year’s Eve bonfire and concert is back

The Paso Robles New Year’s Eve Bonfire and Concert has returned for a second year by popular demand.

City officials took six months to plan and prepare for this event.

Shonna Howenstine, the civic engagement coordinator for the city, says this tradition is just one of the many ways to help locals feel connected to the community.

“Bonfires have always been a tradition in Paso Robles," said Howenstine. "From, at least for me, growing up here, those were a big deal in the riverbed, so this is sort of bringing back an old-school feel."

The Paso Robles Fire Department and other agencies will be onsite to make sure visitors are safe.

“They and the public works staff will be monitoring the fire from start to finish,” said Howenstine. “We have a fence so nobody can get too close and if for whatever reason the giant tower were to fall, it would keep people protected.”

The free event at Downtown City Park on Sunday will include a live concert, food vendors, and the opportunity for kids to use the playground. It runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

City officials say there will be a ball drop scheduled at 9 p.m. to coincide with midnight on the East Coast.

Some residents say they are looking forward to returning to the celebration with their families for a second year in a row.

“Well, it just keeps everybody in town, you know, and it’s just a great place to get together,” said Bob Mylotz, a Paso Robles resident.

“We went last year, and it was a great event,” said Paso Robles resident Jim Spring. “They had besides the bonfire, there were some vendors with some food, and we had a great time, and so we plan on going back again this year.”

Some downtown Paso Robles businesses are also hoping to see an influx of customers on New Year’s Eve.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Amy Shick, a Street Side Ale House and Eatery employee. “We’re going to expect a lot of people to come by. Enjoy some beer. Enjoy the bonfire. Hanging out with their friends and family.”

The owner of Just Baked, Libby Ryan, says she is thankful the city is also temporarily allowing free parking.

“One of the cool things the city is doing is free parking beginning at 5 o’clock on New Year’s Eve," said Ryan, "so nobody has to worry about dealing with any parking the evening."