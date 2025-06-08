Annual SafetyFest in Paso Robles teaches locals about emergency preparedness

Efforts to boost safety on the Central Coast got underway on Saturday in Paso Robles, where the 4th annual SafetyFest made its return to Downtown City Park.

During the event, first responders taught residents about emergency and disaster preparedness using training exercises and hands-on activities.

The event covered a range of threats, including wildfires, earthquakes, tsunamis, motor vehicle accidents, and cyber threats.

Mark Elterman, a coordinator of Saturday's event, told KSBY about what community members gained from the experience.

"They all learn everything about, you know, what our first responders do. They also learn how they can volunteer and learn how to become first responders themselves," Elterman said. "That's a really, really good thing."

PASOSafe, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, the Paso Robles Police Department, and the Paso Robles Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) worked together to host Saturday's event.

Organizers say the proceeds from the SafetyFest will go toward Paso Robles CERT, which educates and trains local volunteers for disaster response.

More information about the agency can be found on the North San Luis Obispo County CERT website.